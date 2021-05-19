AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Boosted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,889,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,683 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.05% of AT&T worth $117,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of T opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $210.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.