AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.32

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.32 and traded as high as $32.31. AudioCodes shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 158,683 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 371,031 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in AudioCodes by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 602,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 295,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $7,806,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 189,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 139,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in AudioCodes by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.
About AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)
AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.
