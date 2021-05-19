AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.32

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.32 and traded as high as $32.31. AudioCodes shares last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 158,683 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 371,031 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in AudioCodes by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 602,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 295,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $7,806,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 189,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 139,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in AudioCodes by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

