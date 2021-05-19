Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Hits $141.79 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Audius has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market cap of $141.79 million and approximately $43.41 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00003319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00067332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.09 or 0.01036903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00054386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00096085 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

