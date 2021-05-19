Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aurizon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

