AusCann Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:AC8) Insider Geoff Starr Purchases 100,000 Shares

AusCann Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:AC8) insider Geoff Starr acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$11,500.00 ($8,214.29).

The company has a current ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 20.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get AusCann Group alerts:

About AusCann Group

AusCann Group Holdings Ltd, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals in Australia and internationally. It offers hard-shell capsules using Neuvis technology for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for AusCann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AusCann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.