Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.95

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and traded as low as $21.28. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 37,979 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANZBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

