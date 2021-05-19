Auto Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.58 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, Auto has traded down 41.2% against the dollar. Auto has a total market capitalization of $23.49 million and approximately $17.58 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $1,608.72 or 0.04278294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00072003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.40 or 0.01131321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00055773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00099655 BTC.

About Auto

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.