Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.0% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,278,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $4.32 on Wednesday, hitting $188.22. The company had a trading volume of 39,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,274. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

