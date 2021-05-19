AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $209,060.64 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AN stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.13. 964,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $2,421,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 882.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $16,799,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

