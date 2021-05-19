Autonio Market Capitalization Tops $10.99 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 31% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $10.99 million and $421,954.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00064234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00304744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00178194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00030195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,078,429 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

