AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $1,700.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,468.82.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,510.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,469.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,266.29. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,074.45 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

