Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Achieves $2.98 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and approximately $589.42 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $23.10 or 0.00060395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.10 or 0.00269518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00031172 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005060 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 383,263,121 coins and its circulating supply is 129,097,086 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.