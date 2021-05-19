Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 15,302 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

NUSC opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59.

