Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.72, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.31.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,915 shares of company stock worth $73,494,579 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

