Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.