Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.65, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

