Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 81,478 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

BATS NUEM opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.