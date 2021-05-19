Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

