Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.2% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Tesla by 80.0% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,197 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.5% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in Tesla by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,903 shares of company stock valued at $78,114,057. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $577.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $556.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $679.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

