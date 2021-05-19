Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.29.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $192.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.45 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

