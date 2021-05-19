Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,362 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in shares of Adobe by 14.5% in the first quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 4,740 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.1% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 131,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Point LLP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.9% in the first quarter. Columbus Point LLP now owns 23,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,856 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 150,529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $71,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $480.62 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.44 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $498.66 and a 200-day moving average of $479.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

