Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

