Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

