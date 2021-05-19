Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average of $93.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

