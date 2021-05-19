Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 15,302 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NUSC opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.