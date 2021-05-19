Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $248.85 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.