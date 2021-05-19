Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $283.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $189.92 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.