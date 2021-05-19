Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,912 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $192.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.48. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

