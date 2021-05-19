Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 2,140 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,004. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.