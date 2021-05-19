Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 3,631 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $88.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

