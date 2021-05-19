Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $250.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.93. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $144.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

