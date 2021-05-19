Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVYA. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE AVYA opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. Avaya has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Avaya by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Avaya by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

