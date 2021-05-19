Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Trading 4.7% Higher

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.10. 14,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 541,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,750 shares of company stock worth $770,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after buying an additional 313,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 20.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,399,000 after buying an additional 203,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 186,875 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

