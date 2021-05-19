Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.25% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avidity Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.29) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $37.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after buying an additional 49,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

