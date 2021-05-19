Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.82.

A number of analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

AVNT stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,698,000 after purchasing an additional 663,653 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Avient by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Avient by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,103,000 after acquiring an additional 402,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,977,000 after acquiring an additional 114,921 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

