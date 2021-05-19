AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AVROBIO by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVRO stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $382.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

