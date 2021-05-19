Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.74

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as low as $3.67. Aware shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 32,896 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aware from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $84.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Aware by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aware by 53,664.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aware by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 340,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aware by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

