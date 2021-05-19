Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.74

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as low as $3.67. Aware shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 32,896 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aware from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
The firm has a market cap of $84.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
