Axe (AXE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $529,752.85

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $529,752.85 and approximately $157,056.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

