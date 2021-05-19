Axie Infinity Trading 45.7% Lower This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $226.87 million and approximately $48.59 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.95 or 0.00010448 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00068656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.25 or 0.01066335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00054214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00095709 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,420,010 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

