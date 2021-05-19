AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.70 million.
NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. 2,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,250. The company has a market capitalization of $824.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $23.94.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
