AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.70 million.

NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. 2,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,250. The company has a market capitalization of $824.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AXGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AxoGen from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.