Azbit (AZ) Price Down 55.3% This Week

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Azbit coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Azbit has traded down 55.3% against the dollar. Azbit has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $3,933.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Azbit Profile

Azbit (AZ) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news . The official website for Azbit is azbit.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

