B. Riley Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $73.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.52.

NYSE FL opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,187,732 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $649,891,000 after buying an additional 201,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,178,329 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $620,851,000 after purchasing an additional 85,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $306,864,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 13.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,992 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $304,803,000 after purchasing an additional 878,954 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

