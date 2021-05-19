Badger DAO Price Down 47.1% Over Last Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 28.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $18.71 or 0.00048321 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $167.20 million and approximately $30.71 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00085751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $555.63 or 0.01435370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00059265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00107740 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,938,880 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.