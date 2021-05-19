Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,908,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,160 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.16% of Baidu worth $850,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Baidu by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Baidu by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $185.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

