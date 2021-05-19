Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $332.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $390.00 to $332.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.77% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, CLSA lifted their price objective on Baidu from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $188.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $354.82.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
