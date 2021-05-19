Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $332.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $390.00 to $332.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, CLSA lifted their price objective on Baidu from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $188.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $354.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

