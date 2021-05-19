Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $340.00 at UBS Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 80.01% from the stock’s current price.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $188.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.54 and a 200 day moving average of $216.06. Baidu has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Baidu by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Baidu by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

