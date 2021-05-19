Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 6.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $1,271,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,190,000 after buying an additional 122,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after buying an additional 112,950 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $372.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $383.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.09 and a 200-day moving average of $312.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.24.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

