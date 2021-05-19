Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 727,201 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.37% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $663,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,139 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $454.61 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.35 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $472.03 and a 200-day moving average of $475.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.