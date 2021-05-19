Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.18 Billion Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 311,464 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.35% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,181,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $852,020,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG opened at $814.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $816.87 and a 200 day moving average of $772.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $530.60 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

