Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,456 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.83% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $874,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $296.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.48 and a 12 month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.90, for a total value of $449,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,848.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

